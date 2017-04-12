Rep Admonishes White Male Colleagues — Who Now Want Apology | Advocate.com

While several female representatives, many women of color, delivered heartfelt speeches last week to block the bill before the Minnesota House to increase penalties after Black Lives Matter protesters blocked interstates in outrage over the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a group of white Republican men played cards in another room. Minnesota House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman admonished the apathetic group during roll call, saying, “I hate to break up the 100 percent white male card game in the retiring room, but I think this is an important debate.” Rather than show contrition for their lack of interest in a bill that affects their constituents' civil rights, the men doubled down with a protest letter and a demand that Hortman apologize for calling them out for playing cards while women like Rep. Erin Maye Quade spoke eloquently about her father, a black man who grew up in Alabama and participated in the life-altering civil rights protests in the 1960s.

In lieu of recognizing their insensitivity, the men who played cards while women spoke of First Amendment rights drafted a letter whining about how Hortman made them feel.