Twitter Explodes in Anger After Commerce Secretary Calls Syria Missile Strike After-Dinner 'Entertainment' - The New Civil Rights Movement

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) is among the many Americans angered by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's comments Monday. In a speech Ross referred to President Donald Trump's bombing of Syria last month as "entertainment."

Ross, a Palm Beach billionaire nicknamed the "King of Bankruptcy," relayed that on April 6, during President Xi of China's visit to Mar-a-Lago, President Trump interrupted the dinner.

“Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr. Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria,” Ross told the audience at the Milken Institute Global Conference. “It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment.”

Variety, which first reported the Commerce Secretary's remarks, said "the crowd laughed."