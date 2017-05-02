Parents of gay, bi men in Chechnya told: Kill your children or we will / LGBTQ Nation

More survivors of the secret prisons, where LGBTQ people are tortured, humiliated, interrogated, and killed, are speaking out about the horrors going on inside Chechnya.

While Chechen officials continue to deny the reports, it is clear from accounts such as those you will see in the video below that life as an LGBTQ person in the Russian controlled region is highly dangerous. While this has long been the case, the situation has gotten worse, with an unprecedented roundup of gay and bisexual men taking place.

According to the British government, Chechnya’s president, Ramzan Kadyrov, plans to eliminate the LGBTQ community by the start of Ramadan, less than a month away.

As we previously reported, survivors have outlined abuses including electrocution and beatings, and shared that when and if they are brought back home, their families are told they should murder them in an honor killing.

Now we have a man who made it out alive sharing that sometimes families are invited to the prison sites and told to kill their relative, or else the authorities will do it themselves.

“They tell the parents to kill their child,” said the man, whose identity has been protected over fears for his safety. “They say, ‘Either you do it or we will.’ They call it, ‘Cleaning your honor with blood.'”