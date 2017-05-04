Op-Ed: We Need to Talk About Christian Supremacists - The New Civil Rights Movement

The fight for Christian supremacy is going to kill us all.

More specifically, white, Evangelical, Christian supremacy.

Think back to our country’s founding and every major progressive - or regressive - event since then. Slavery. Women’s Suffrage. Prohibition. Jim Crow. Reproductive Rights. LGBTQ rights. Healthcare. Behind every battle fought - whether it was won or lost - there were Evangelical Christian supremacists fighting to ensure their religious beliefs were held high and more prominent than any others.

It’s nothing new - the Holy Roman Empire, the Crusades, the Inquisition, and Colonialism were all variations on the same theme: “Our” approach to the world is the only one worth protecting, and everything “you” believe is disgusting and should be banned. It’s all a variation on Christian supremacy.

Whether they be called Evangelical, Orthodox, or simply devout, Christian supremacists hold a near-universal inability to separate their theological beliefs from their beliefs on civil governance. They can’t tell the difference between the government and their religion, because in their minds, the role of the government is to act as an instrument of their spiritual and moral philosophy.