Attorney General Jeff Sessions Was Ordered to Come Up With Reasons to Fire Jim Comey - The New Civil Rights Movement

President Donald Trump did not know where his FBI Director was when he sent his longtime former personal bodyguard, Keith Schiller, to FBI headquarters to hand deliver a letter firing Jim Comey. Schiller is now the Director of Oval Office Operations.

Comey, as The New York Times reports, was in Los Angeles, addressing Bureau agents when the TVs behind him made the announcement that their leader, standing before them, was fired. Trump did not call Comey, nor did anyone else.

Ironically, tonight, Comey is scheduled to attend an FBI recruitment meeting.

Also ironically, it's unclear how Comey will return to D.C. He is in L.A. with the FBI's plane.

Reporters at CNN say the Trump administration had no idea the political backlash would be as huge as it is.