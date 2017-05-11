LISTEN: GOP Lawmaker Says 'There's a Distinction Between Homosexuality and Just Being a Human Being' - The New Civil Rights Movement

Republican Missouri State Representative Rick Brattin this week told his fellow lawmakers that people who are gay aren't human. That's effectively what he said when arguing against an amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender status.

The bill itself would, as Progress Missouri says, "gut current workplace, housing and public accommodation discrimination protections for women, religious, and racial minority groups." In other words, make it legal to discriminate against LGBT people, women, people of color, and people of faith.