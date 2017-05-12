Newsvine

Mari Dama

About love is the key Articles: 2 Seeds: 341 Comments: 5698 Since: Aug 2012

SLO High teacher Michael Stack resigns after anti-gay letter | The Tribune

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Mari Dama View Original Article: sanluisobispo.com
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 8:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A San Luis Obispo High School teacher has resigned in the face of widespread outrage over a letter he wrote to the school student newspaper that cited a Biblical passage saying those who commit homosexual acts “deserve to die.”

Special education teacher Michael Stack did not show up to work Thursday but sent the school an email at 1:07 p.m., which he also copied to Fox News, tendering his resignation, noting “the community apparently wants me out, so I hereby grant them their desires.”

LGBT students already face high amounts of prejudice in schools, as the GLSEN school climate survey and other research shows. Knowing that a teacher likely feels lesbian, gay, and bisexual students deserve death  (as his letter implies) causes fear and harm to those students, and impedes learning. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor