Trump State Department Denying Visas for Gay Men Fleeing Chechnya's Kidnappings, Torture and Murders - The New Civil Rights Movement

More Than 80 People Have Requested Assistance

The Trump administration's Department of State is refusing U.S. visas to dozens of gay men from Chechnya seeking to flee Russia after a wave of kidnappings, torture, and murders of other gay men.

The group of approximately 40 are hiding in fear of retribution from the government in Chechnya, which is led by Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov.

According to a report by Buzzfeed's J. Lester Feder published Tuesday, the Russian LGBT Network is claiming that the United States has declined to issue the visas. Russian LGBT Network spokesperson, Svetlana Zakharova, told Feder the forty gay Chechens fled the semi-autonomous Caucus Republic without visas, because they believed the danger of staying was too great.