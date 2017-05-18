Majority of Americans Say New Laws to Protect LGBT People Are Needed. 7 Out of 10 Republicans Disagree. - The New Civil Rights Movement

The majority of Americans say new laws to protect LGBT people are needed, but barely more than one out of four Republicans agree. According to a new Gallup study, 51 percent of Americans say they support new civil rights protections for lesbians, gay men, and bisexual and transgender people. But just 27 percent of Republicans agree.

There are strong swings across the spectrum.

Those supporting new laws protecting LGBT people include 76% of liberals, 67% of Democrats, and 61% of women.

Opposed to new protections are 70% of Republicans, 68% of conservatives, and 58% of men.

It's important to note that the vast majority of Americans already believe discrimination against LGBT people is illegal, even though in the majority of states across the country it is not. That appears to be ignored in the questioning, and could affect the results.