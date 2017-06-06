Told She 'Looks Like a Boy' and Disqualified, Star 8 Year Old Soccer Player Gets Support From Olympic Gold Medalists - The New Civil Rights Movement

An Omaha family says they were told their 8-year old girl was disqualified from playing in a girls' soccer club tournament this weekend because she "looks like a boy." Mili Hernandez, who is so talented she plays with 11-year olds, likes her hair cut short. Her family says that led organizers to insist she was a boy. Mili's father tells WOWT he showed the soccer organization medical documents to prove she is a girl but they refused to change their decision, which also disqualified her entire team, the Azzuri-Cachorros Chicas, from playing.

“They only did it because I look like a boy,” Mili told WOWT News.

The Springfield Soccer Association also refused to talk to the press, directing them to the club's attorneys. But after the media reported the story, the club now claims a typo in the roster accidently identified Mili as a boy. That of course does not explain why the organization refused to budge or why it penalized an 8-year old girl and her team for their mistake.

“We had a doctor's physical form and it gave a description and it said her age and female, so we showed them that but they wouldn't look at it,” Cruz Hernandez, Mili's brother, told WOWT.