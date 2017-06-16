Public School Employee Says All LGBTQ People Should Be Killed, Hopes Pride 'Turns Out Like the Boston Marathon' - The New Civil Rights Movement

A Columbus, Ohio public schools employee took to Facebook and called for all LGBTQ people to be killed. The identity of the poster has not been released to the public but NBC affiliate WCMH reports the post was reported to law enforcement, and Homeland Security is now involved. The post is especially disturbing and concerning as it comes before this weekend's Columbus Pride event.

“I hope this event turns out like the Boston Marathon a few year’s (sic) back,” the post reads. “All [LGBTQ people] should be killed or at least relocated,” it also states. It's not known what word was used instead of "LGBTQ people."