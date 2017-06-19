Right now Senate Democrats are working to hold up Trumpcare, the American Health Care Act, that supposedly would repeal and "replace" ObamaCare. Democrats are demanding Republicans post the text of the bill – which few Republicans and no Democrats have seen – online, give the American people 30 days to read and review it, and doing everything else they can to block forward movement of the legislation.
WATCH LIVE NOW: Democrats Hold the Floor to Stop Republican 'Health Care' Bill From Moving Forward - The New Civil Rights Movement
2017-06-19
