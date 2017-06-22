VIDEO: Disabled Protestors Hauled Out of Their Wheelchairs Perfectly Sums Up the GOP Health Care Bill - The New Civil Rights Movement

The Republican health care plan is far worse than anyone even imagined. The draft bill was revealed late Thursday morning, and health care activists immediately went to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office to protest.

nd so he had the Capitol Hill Police remove them. People who are living with disabilities, many in wheelchairs, were physically carted away from the hallway in front of the Kentucky Republican Senate Leader's office.

There literally are few metaphors that could be any more accurate: Republicans using the power of the state to kick Americans who require medical care out of their wheelchairs and on to the street.

View image on Twitter