White House, Senate Republicans Move to Strip 22 Million of Healthcare Before August Recess - The New Civil Rights Movement

The Senate’s tax cut for the rich that would leave an additional 22 millionAmericans uninsured isn’t dead.

This, despite the fact that the American Health Care Act (AHCA) has been deemed“the most unpopular legislation in three decades,” and that it was so unpopular amongst even the Republican-controlled Senate that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced to delay a vote on the bill due to its lack of support.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Republicans are planning a “final, urgent blitz” to pass the AHCA prior to their month-long scheduled recess in August.

“Aware that the next 14 days probably represent their last chance to salvage their flagging endeavor,” the newspaper reported, “President Trump, Vice President Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell intend to single out individual senators and escalate a broad defense of the evolving proposal.”