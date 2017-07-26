Trump Administration Official Admits Decision Banning All Transgender Service Members Is Purely Political - The New Civil Rights Movement

White House: Banning Trans Service Members 'Forces Democrats in Rust Belt States' to Defend Opposition to New Policy

The White House has just announced that President Donald Trump's new policy banning all transgender service members isn't based on the supposed "tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," as the Commander-in-Chief stated Wednesday morning, with no advance warning.

In fact, the White House makes clear this is totally a political decision.

"This forces Democrats in rust belt states like Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin, to take complete ownership of this issues," a Trump administration official told Axios' Jonathan Swan. "How will blue collar voters in these states respond when senators up for reelection in 2018 like Debbie Stabenow are forced to make their opposition to this a key plank of their campaigns?"