Trump White House Met With 100 Christian Evangelical Leaders Last Week. Again. - The New Civil Rights Movement

Trump administration officials met with about 100 Christian evangelical leaders in a series of three meetings at the White House last week, as part of the president's Faith Leadership Initiative. These meetings follow a prayer meeting with President Trump and Vice President Pence in the Oval Office just a few weeks ago, which included a laying on of hands by Christian pastors. That day, July 10, included some of America's most anti-gay Christian activists, like Family Research Council President Tony Perkins and former GOP Congresswoman Michele Bachmann. They spent a good portion of that day in the White House.

But last week's meetings, according to a report in the Christian Post Tuesday, did not include the same anti-LGBT activists, but others.

The "White House Office of Public Liaison expanded its evangelical outreach by inviting faith leaders who have not yet been involved in previous meetings with the administration to voice their concerns and thoughts," the report states.

Apparently, the Trump White House is consulting with Christian faith leaders on matters of legislative and judicial policy.