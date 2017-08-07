Trump Launches Trump TV 'Real News' and Americans Want to Know if They're Paying for It - The New Civil Rights Movement

On Saturday CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany announced on social media she was leaving the news network and would "be moving to a new role."

"Stay tuned next week!" she said. On Sunday, President Donald Trump released a video on Facebook featuring McEnany delivering "Real News."

"Join Kayleigh McEnany as she provides you the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York! #MAGA #TeamTrump" the President posted to Facebook.

Now taxpayers are demanding to know who's paying for it.

"Thank you for joining us as we provide you the news of the week from Trump Tower here in New York," McEnany tells viewers on Facebook and Twitter. In just 24 hours her video (above) has been viewed more than 1.1 million times on Facebook alone. (Twitter does not publicly provide viewing statistics.)

After rattling off positive economic indicators, including the unemployment rate and consumer confidence levels, McEnany, in her "news" video, "reports" that "President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction." Many economists disagree, believing Trump is benefiting from policies of the Obama administration, is "overstating his responsibility for recent better growth and jobs numbers," and "might also be a drag on growth."

McEnany's "news" is not entirely fact-based.