Gay Man Sues Town Officials Charging Homophobia and Racism After His House Burns Down - The New Civil Rights Movement

“We were terrorized, murder threats were made against our seven year-old African-American son," Randy Gamel-Medler, who worked as the town clerk, told HRC. "Town officials conspired to run us out of office, all while local law enforcement ignored our pleas for help. We are now left with the last 27 years of our life literally erased. What do we do now?"

The family moved from Texas to Blaine County, Oklahoma and bought a fixer-upper in Hitchcock.

"Gamel, 59, suggests in a federal lawsuit filed this week in Oklahoma City that community leaders tried to force him out because he was gay and because he and his partner brought a black child into the nearly all-white town," the AP reports. "Others, including a sheriff’s official named in the lawsuit, say it was Gamel’s behavior, not homophobia or racism, that led to problems. A criminal investigation into the fire is pending."

The allegations of abuse are stunning.

"Gamel-Medler, a white gay man with a seven year-old African-American son, was first threatened in September 2016 at a town council meeting only one month after moving to Hitchcock, Oklahoma." HRC says. "Upon learning that Gamel-Medler had an African-American son, defendant Meradith Norris, a town of Hitchcock Trustee, asked, 'What’s going to happen when your house burns down and we don’t send out the fire trucks?' In response, Gamel-Medler filed a police report, but no criminal action was taken."